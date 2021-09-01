The Franklin County Commissioners opened the Development Code Ordinance and Exhibit E Road Construction and Design Standards Public Hearing with Planning and Zoning on Aug. 23 and went over the proposed changes but found that not enough notice was given to the public before the meeting. A new public hearing with proper notice of 15 days, will be held on Sep. 20.
There was some discussion on the proposed lease agreement for a cellphone tower at the landfill. After speaking with the leasee over the phone some details were ironed out. The contract was reworded and changed from a 50 year term to 25 years, which the commissioners approved.
The budget hearing for the Franklin County Fiscal Year 2022, a budget of 13,185,107 was heard and adopted. In addition to the $4,786,248 in property taxes, the total budget is augmented by grants, state revenues and fees, such as local assessor, landfill and ambulance fees. The budget was opened and then adopted by the commissioners. The Franklin County Abatement Fiscal Year 2022 budget Hearing was then opened and adopted. There were a few questions from those in attendance but no concerns or requests for change were expressed.
Stephen Frieberger represented Paragon Consulting in giving the county a bid for engineering work needed for subdivision standards and landfill development. The bid was accepted by the commissioners.
A Class 1 subdivision in Riverdale on 800 E was granted to Eddie Packer for four building lots.
A variance was granted to Mitch Smith for more space to add to his garage on the north side of Glendale.
After a discussion of the fees for road improvement, the Sierra Hollows Phase 2 Preliminary Plat was approved.
Approval was given for the Julie Riddle Class 1 subdivision for three lots above the landfill and south of the intersection.
The Kendall Class 1 subdivision was also approved for two building lots, one of which already exists.
The Bill Anderson Class 1 subdivision was approved on Cleveland Road for a 3.2 acre building lot.