The February 24 meeting of the Franklin County Commissioners covered a wide range of topics of interest to citizens of the county. Among the most interesting was a discussion with representatives of both the Twin Lakes and Consolidated Water Districts. The first item discussed was funding to help defray costs of maintaining watercraft inspection stations. The inspection stations are part of the ongoing program to keep invasive species from polluting the two company’s privately-owned reservoirs, particularly from Quaga Mussels and their close relatives, Zebra mussels.
The mussels are extremely destructive to irrigation pipes, valves, and pumps. They multiply rapidly and are very costly to remove if even possible. As they have in the past, the commissioners voted to contribute $5,000 to each of the two irrigation companies to help fund the inspection stations for the coming boating and fishing season.
Commissioner Boyd Burbank has been researching the problem, and found that there is a species of fish, the redear sunfish, who’s favorite food is Quagga mussels. The fish is a game fish, a smallish sunfish, not unlike the bluegill which are already in the local lakes. Redear sunfish spawn when water temperatures are 65 to 89 degrees.
They have been introduced into Lake Powell and several other lakes in Utah in an effort to help control the Quaga infestations there, although the Utah effort may be “too little, too late” as Burbank said. “It is important to get ahead of the problem rather than try to play catch up,” he continued.
The fish are commercially available, and could become a self-sustaining population to help insure that the invasive mollusks don’t destroy the local lakes and irrigation systems.
The information that Burbank passed along was warmly greeted by officials from both irrigation companies. The companies will check with Idaho Fish & Game to get further clarification regarding importing the fish.
Stace Gearhart and Boone Smith presented the annual report on the status of the Department of Juvenile Corrections for the county. The report showed little increase in juvenile crime, and was particularly encouraging in terms of gang activity. There is essentially no gang activity in the county, thanks to careful coordination between all segments of the law enforcement community.
Kathy Ray and representatives of the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation led a discussion of the progress in regards to the interpretive center at the Shoshone Massacre Site just west of Preston.
The project is moving well and the upcoming summer season will see infrastructure consolidation, the removal of invasive Russian olive trees, and road building, with actual ground breaking for the buildings scheduled for early Fall. A previously approved county grant was reconfirmed.
Emergency Communications were discussed with Warren Wilde and Brent Larsen of the Idaho Emergency Planning Department in Boise. The discussion addressed various plans for disseminating vital information during an emergency. Most of the discussion was of a technical nature, and was also including input by Sheriff Dave Fryar.
The balance of the commissioners meeting concerned routine housekeeping business, and was concluded when the commissioners went into Executive Session.