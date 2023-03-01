Support Local Journalism

The Franklin County Commissioner meeting on Feb. 12 took a field trip which was a tour of the Courthouse remodel/addition. The plumbing and HVAC should be finished up but electricians are still waiting for panels to finish electric. The commissioners discussed the location of security cameras and concluded that each office will have a camera to cover the counters and public entrances. The entrance will have two separate cameras, as well as in the hallway on second floor, and cameras in the courtroom. All exterior doors and some offices will be accessed via fob.

Only one bid has been received for the wood, paint, and carpet. Randy Henrie will try to get two more bids.


