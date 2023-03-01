...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland,
Holbrook, Holbrook Summit, Malad, Malad Summit, Preston, and
Thatcher.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Franklin County Commissioner meeting on Feb. 12 took a field trip which was a tour of the Courthouse remodel/addition. The plumbing and HVAC should be finished up but electricians are still waiting for panels to finish electric. The commissioners discussed the location of security cameras and concluded that each office will have a camera to cover the counters and public entrances. The entrance will have two separate cameras, as well as in the hallway on second floor, and cameras in the courtroom. All exterior doors and some offices will be accessed via fob.
Only one bid has been received for the wood, paint, and carpet. Randy Henrie will try to get two more bids.
Shauna Geddes, Planning and Zoning Administrator, and Samuel Smith, owner, presented the Samuel and Jocelyn Smith Class I subdivision north of Twin Lakes to the commissioners. It was tabled at the last commissioner meeting for further review by the Road Department and Planning and Zoning. Smith has met with Troy Moser, Director, and Lance Geddes, Road Supervisor regarding the access points to the county road. and the subdivision was approved.
Camille Larsen, Clerk, provided the most current board members to the commissioners for their review. The commissioners will review and be prepared to present names for appointments for the next commissioner meeting.
Commissioner Boyd Burbank stated that some suspicious people were seen on the cameras at the rifle range on February 6 and 11 after dark and requested the deputies to close and open the range. Dave Fryar, Sheriff, asked if anyone that lives close to the rifle range could assist with opening and closing the gates.
A public hearing was then opened for pending issues of Tax Deed hearing. Janet Kimpton, treasurer, presented three parcels she will be filing Affidavit of Compliance. If the property owners do not become compliant, Janet Kimpton will prepare Tax Deeds.
Tax cancellation for HB562 for Parcel #RP00708.00 in the amount of $813.16 and Parcel MH07255.00 for mobile home in the amount of $199.71 were approved. Kimpton presented the last Home Owner’s Exemption for 2022, Jesse Keller, on the first parcel and the mobile home has been destroyed and removed.
The commissioners then recessed out of the commissioner meeting and opened the Board of Equalization. Chris Barton, Assessor, presented the 2022 Occupancy list and said there are 82 new homes combined value of $19,548,758. There were no appeals. The Board of Equalization closed at 10:12 a.m. and the commissioners accepted the Board of Equalization Occupancy Roll.
Moser and Geddes, presented the Local Professional Services Agreement. The agreement is to hire a Wetland Mitigation Professional for mitigation which was approved by the commissioners.
Moser and Geddes then reported a discrepancy found on Drawing No. 105. Of the Highway Standards and Roadway Development Plan. They requested changing the 1 to 2 residences to read 1 to 3 residences and change the 3 or more residences to read 4 or more residences. Moser also requested adding the word “or” to Drawing No. 105 to give the owner the option to use pit run or road base when building their approach. As advised by Vic Pearson, County Attorney, there will be a Public Hearing at the next commissioner Meeting before the changes can be approved.
Kelly Hull, property owner, and Lisa Beckstead appeared before the commissioners to appeal the Ordinance Violation served to Hull for residing in a recreational camper. Hull explained the situation and asked for an extension to the deadline. The commissioners agreed to extend the deadline to February 20.
Recently the Courthouse had to be evacuated due to CO2 levels. Fryar and Burbank are researching options for a temporary dispatch center where the 911 phone line can be transferred to. One option could have the 911 lines transferred to Bonneville County. Burbank and Fryar plan to visit the Bonneville County Dispatch Center.
Sheriff Fryar requested hiring a part-time dispatcher with a guarantee of working 19 hours per week. Currently, if all four full-time dispatchers work their shifts, the part-time dispatcher only is guaranteed eight hours per week. His request was approved.
Consolidated Irrigation Company represented by Brian Jensen, Easton Fellows and Mr. Westerberg, thanked the commissioners for their support and requested a $5,000 donation to continue boat checks. The commissioners appreciate working together to keep the local waters open for recreation. Over 1400 boats were tracked on Glendale Reservoir.
Hank Povey, Jason Fellows, Andrew Beutler, and Sheralyn Bayles represented Twin Lakes with the same request. Twin Lakes reported the station at Twin Lakes has made the patrons happier not to have to drive to Franklin City. They continue to refuse any watercraft that have been at Lake Powell.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to continue funding the boats checks for Consolidated Irrigation Company and Twin Lakes.
Stace Gearhart and Boone Smith, Supervisor, presented the 2022 Annual Juvenile Justice Report. The arrest data comes from the Idaho State Police. The success rate is 91% and Gearhart stated that rate is due to Smith and his staff. The recidivate rate is one of the lowest in the State.
