The Franklin County Commissioners have been meeting weekly lately due to the courthouse remodel/addition. As things move toward completion of the addition things are speeding up and two weeks is too long to wait to address any issues or items that need approval if progress is to stay on track. This article combines the Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 meetings.
The Historical Society presented a slideshow on Aug. 21 representing some of the options available to the county for prints to be hung in the courthouse.
The sinks are in and curbing has started though asphalt will not be till mid-September. Most of the painting has been completed as well as lighting. The carpeting is finished and tile shouldn’t be far behind. Security cameras and most of the locks have been installed.
A bid for a desk was accepted on Aug. 28 with the stipulation that it meet the requirements of Randy Henrie and Camille Larsen.
The County Seal is being revisited and will likely be redesigned. In part because a high quality version to send to printers for a large version that will be displayed in the courthouse has not been found. Also, many feel it no longer represents the county well.
On Aug. 21 a lease for a new copier for the Assessor’s office was approved. It is able to print larger items and was just $14 more than the previous lease.
When to open the gun range and some of the options available or in the works to prevent vandalism were discussed at both meetings. A $1,000 reward was approved for information leading to the successful prosecution of any vandals on Aug. 28. The gun range was reopened on Friday, Aug. 25.
A Local Professional Services Agreement with ITD and Keller’s Associates dealing with work on East Oneida was approved on Aug. 21.
On Aug. 28 a building variance was granted to Rich and Stevie Emerson to allow them to replace an existing structure that is not in good condition and will be rebuilt with the same footprint.
Michelle McNeely came before the commissioners to discuss a proposal to mitigate the issues experienced last year with poor road conditions making garbage pickup dangerous at the Cub River Ranches. It was agreed that the county would supply three large trash cans to be placed near the mailboxes Nov. 1 — Apr. 1 on a trial basis to see if that solves the issue.
At 10 a.m. on Aug. 28, the budget hearing for the County 2024 budget was opened. There was no public input either written or in person so the hearing was closed and a hearing for the 2024 Franklin County Abatement budget was opened. Again there was no public input and the hearing was closed.
Once the hearings were closed Stacy Rindlisbaker discussed the benefits of including a vision benefit for corrective surgery in the county health plan which was approved after some discussion on the pros and cons and what the cost would be.
Next, Tim Christensen presented the Jonathan Steele Class I permit for approval at 4800 N on Highway 34 which was granted.
The Health Insurance Premium Reimbursement was approved but dropped to $350 per employee. The Fiscal Year 2024 Indigent Defense Award and Agreement was also approved as was Resolution #2023-08-28 transferring American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
The Franklin County Medical Center’s Letter of Support was approved and a bid for salt to help maintain county roads in the winter was also approved. Troy Moser expressed how much it has helped to have a shed to store the salt which allows them to carry any extra over to the next year.
The September 25 Commissioner Meeting was canceled.
