The Aug. 12 Franklin County Commissioners meeting was highlighted by a discussion between the commission and Judge Mitchell Brown, who was accompanied by Kerry Hong, Trial Court Administrator. Judge Brown went through a list of discussion points, dealing primarily with the upcoming fiscal impact of hiring a non-contract public conflict resolution attorney. Also discussed was the requirement by law of hiring public defenders.
Judge Brown said there is also an increasing need to hire investigators for use by the public defenders. Hong outlined various issues, including present and future needs of the court. Judge Brown encouraged the commission in their efforts to modernize the county courthouse, noting that during a recent jury selection process, the potential jurors were unanimous in their support of the modernization.
Sid Jensen, manager of the county landfill, spoke to the commissioners about the current lack of a market for the solid waste cardboard that the county collects on a year round basis. The largest buyer of the cardboard has mostly been China, but that market is drying up. One option is to bury the cardboard in the county landfill. No firm decision was made, and the question will be revisited in the near future.
Rebecca Serr discussed the need for a meeting place for a new Boy Scout troop. The members of the commission pointed out that they have always had a friendly and supportive attitude with the Boy Scouts, and after discussing several alternatives, it was decided that the new Scout troop will meet at the Road & Bridge site at the Agricultural Extension building located at 561 W. Oneida, Preston.
Matt Waldren of Alpine Insurance gave the commission a presentation of a Health Insurance proposal for the county employees. Once again, there was no vote on the proposal, which is one of several that the county will study before making a decision.
County Building Inspector Randy Henrie came before the commission along with three landowners seeking Class 1 building permits: Colter Hamilton of Treasureton, James Simmonds of Banida seeking a variance, and Ryan Burton. All three had been approved by the County Planning and Zoning Commission, and were quickly passed by the commissioners.