The Sept. 13 Franklin County commissioners meeting began with an update from Eric Sant on the status of the GIS Services Contract. He noted some of the completed goals such as being caught up with the accessors office, building a deed link history and revamping and standardizing addresses. The contract will be reviewed and presented for approval at the next meeting. This digitized mapping of Franklin County land ownership is available on the county’s website.
Taci {span}Watterson-Balls{/span} of the Crimes Against Children Foundation asked the county commissioners to sign a {span}Memorandum of Understanding{/span} allowing the foundation to partner with law enforcement to provide funding, training and equipment for the purpose of protecting children. They believe “one of the best ways to protect children is by helping police.” In addition to education offered to the community, one of the first projects they would like to implement is to get a K9 dog specifically trained to assist members of law enforcement. The memorandum was approved by the commissioners.
Mark Gilbert presented to the commissioners a grant for a new ambulance and CPR device. New equipment that can sync live with medical dispatch is a necessary upgrade and will serve the county well, he said. Piggybacking on to the existing contract with the fire department will save the department money.
Bree Weineger spoke with the commissioners via phone call on behalf of an undisclosed client. She wanted to know if the county is willing to sell the theatre. The commissioners responded that they were willing to partner with her client for upgrades to the theatre, particularly in reference to the front façade but were unwilling to sell.
Stacey Rindlisbacker discussed the insurance for employees with the commissioners and set a date for open enrollment. The commissioners agreed to increase the amount of the vision benefit for glasses/contacts and remove the preauthorization for CT/MRI’s. The commissioners agreed to remain with Samara for another year at the new rates. They would like how things run now that many of the kinks of moving to a new program have been ironed out.
The Airport Grant in the amount of $127,500 is ready to accept with a $22,000 match. Commissioner Bowles met with T-O Engineers on Sep. 14. The grant money will be used to expand the parking for tying down airplanes. The state will pay half the match and Preston City will pay one quarter of the match.
Scott Beckstead met with Commissioner Dirk Bowles concerning his property in the parking lot where Deseret Industries customers currently park. Beckstead wishes to sell the rest of his property within the parking lot. Randy Henrie will review the site and Commissioner Robert Swainston will ask Preston City if anything can built in the parking lot.
Commissioner Bowles motioned to raise the landfill fees less than 5%. Commissioner Burbank seconded the motion and it passed with two for and one against.
The commissioners voted to sign the Coop Agreement for the University of Idaho Extension Program.
The county surplus sale will be held on Oct. 15.