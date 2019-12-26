Mark Gilbert discussed activities of the ambulance department with Franklin County Commissioners during their last meeting of the year, and the decade, held on Dec. 23. The discussion centered around various details concerning the requirements for the training and EMT certification programs with both Preston High School and West Side High School. The commissioners decided to hold one on one discussions with the school administrators to clarify the parameters of the program after the first of the year.
Warren Wilde, Emergency Management head, told the commissioners that the Memorandum of Understanding with Franklin County Medical Center had been finalized. The agreement basically says that the Medical Center will be allowed to use both the Robinson Building and the Ambulance building in the event of a catastrophic emergency.
Bruce Olenick of the Idaho DEQ held a very brief discussion with the commissioners regarding solid waste disposal options in the future. The discussion was of a very general nature, and contained no substantive details. Following Olenick, the commissioners adjourned the public portion of the meeting and went into closed executive session.
The next meetings of both county and of Preston City are scheduled for January 13, 2020.