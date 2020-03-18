In one of the briefest meetings in years, the Franklin County Commissioners met on March 9, to discuss three areas of importance to county residents: landfill expansion, spraying noxious weeds,
One of the items that was discussed were future landfill expansion plans with Nick Coats and Sid Jensen. With the working life of the present landfill still being well over 10 years, the discussion centered on several potential future scenarios. They included the physical layout of the landfill, possibly purchasing a modest amount of additional land adjacent to the present operation, and the use of various containment systems. The discussion was the very preliminary planning steps to avoid undue cost and difficult situations in the future.
Troy Moser spoke to the commission about the use of a helicopter to due the spraying of noxious weeds in parts of the county where manual spraying is inefficient and time consuming. The county used helicopters to spray last year, and the program was approved for use again this year.
The last item for action was a brief discussion with Kade Beck, of Franklin Civil Engineers. The subject was a large federal government grant to improve water run-off and control. The grant could be well in excess of $50,000, and the Franklin County Commissioners gave their formal approval to the grant process.