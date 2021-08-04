The July 26 meeting of the Franklin County Commissioners was a relatively short affair beginning with a report on the progress of the courthouse addition/remodel.
Randy Henrie told the commissioners that things are ready for the foundation to be poured on the east side for the generator. He will be discussing with electrical engineer, David Beazer of Logan, the size required for the generator and confirming the plans will be large enough for it. The plans for the sally port were to be confirmed in the next week and bids sent out. The phone company still needs to move the phone lines.
As of July 26, the airport has been shut down so the scheduled updates and improvements to the runway can be made. Crews have begun tearing up the existing runway. The project is expected to take 90 days to complete.
Officer Jeff Nate reviewed with the commissioners the grant money for the new multi agency phone system they installed last year for 911 service. The 911 grant money in the amount of $540,137 was approved and signed. He also noted the high fire danger and discussed the possibility of closing the gun range. The commissioners prefer to post signage about the danger rather than close the range.
The commission approved Rick Sparrow’s simple Class 1 subdivision for one lot on 800 South in the Linrose area andGary Bowman’s Class 1 subdivision on Cub River Rd for three parcels that will have shared road access.
Steve Bishop requested a variance in the Maple Creek subdivision phase 2 of 50 feet instead of 80 feet, which was approved.
The commissioners had county attorney, Vic Pearson, review the Board of Guardians bylaws and with his ok, approved adopting the bylaws.
A brief breakdown of the 2022 fiscal year was presented to the commissioners by Camille Larsen for review.