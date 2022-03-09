...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Malad, Malad Pass, Holbrook Summit, Preston, Thatcher,
St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
This file photo shows flooding in Franklin County in March 2017, when a disaster area was declared. Franklin County Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare for potential spring flooding, even though the risk this year is considered moderate.
Warren Wilde, Director at the Franklin County Emergency Management Office states “Heads up on preparing for possible spring flooding.”
As in the past years, Franklin County has a moderate risk of flooding which could impact day-to-day life within the community that may impact the overall economic well-being of the area by damage on properties, cut off access to utilities, emergency services, and transportation.
Sand and sandbags will be available if needed at the horse arena building at the Preston Rodeo Fairgrounds. “Under all conditions, be prepared,” Wilde cautioned.
Wilde also has Covid K95 Masks available at the office for those who would like them. He invites residents to pick up pamphlets at his office on disasters or call him if you have questions at the Franklin County Emergency Management Office located at the Courthouse, 39 West Oneida Street, Preston, 208-269-2030.