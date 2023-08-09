The July 24 Franklin County Commissioner meeting started with the courthouse addition/remodel update from Randy Henrie which is moving along well. The tile in the bathrooms has been completed, carpet is scheduled to be installed the week of Aug. 14 and the courtroom pews the week of Aug. 21. The elevator is functional but needs some adjusting to the floor level after tiling before it can be used.
Troy Moser and Lance Geddes presented the bids for chips and hauling chips to the commissioners. Purchase of chips was awarded to TNS International and hauling chips to Maple Creek Trucking.
The high amount of precipitation this year has left many county roads in need of attention. County road crews are working hard to repair culverts and washed out roads in addition to regular maintenance on seasonal roads.
The Jill Ward Class I permit in Oxford above the reservoir was approved as the first split on the property. The DeLyle Barrington Class I permit at 1800 East was also approved. The two parcels have secondary water and are 1.5 acres each. Tony Rawlings’ request for a 70-foot variance in order to have room to build a farm building was approved.
Resolution 2023-07-04-A establishing a new Vehicle Title Administration Fee and Resolution 2023-07-04-B for the Solid Waste Fee increase of 10% were approved.
Updated Airport Land Leases for Doug Saxton; Brad Shurtliff; Aerolutions, LLC — John Kezele; Garner Aviations, LLC; Craig Biggs; TTP, LLC — Nathan Hale; Boyd Johnson and Jared Hatch; CCC Properties — Chad Cole; Mark Murray; Pat Gilbrt; Ryan Harris; and Michael Groll were approved.
