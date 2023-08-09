Support Local Journalism

The July 24 Franklin County Commissioner meeting started with the courthouse addition/remodel update from Randy Henrie which is moving along well. The tile in the bathrooms has been completed, carpet is scheduled to be installed the week of Aug. 14 and the courtroom pews the week of Aug. 21. The elevator is functional but needs some adjusting to the floor level after tiling before it can be used.

Troy Moser and Lance Geddes presented the bids for chips and hauling chips to the commissioners. Purchase of chips was awarded to TNS International and hauling chips to Maple Creek Trucking.


