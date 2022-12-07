Support Local Journalism

The Nov. 28 Franklin County Commissioner meeting began bright and early with a discussion on the overall status of the Maple Creek subdivision project with Phil Anderson CIO/Technical Project Architect.

Anderson updated the commissioners concerning the Maple Creek Phase 1 and 2 Escrow Agreement and requested their preliminary approval, which was unanimously granted with the stipulation that proof of the money and agreement is sent to the clerk before the deadline.


