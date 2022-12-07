The Nov. 28 Franklin County Commissioner meeting began bright and early with a discussion on the overall status of the Maple Creek subdivision project with Phil Anderson CIO/Technical Project Architect.
Anderson updated the commissioners concerning the Maple Creek Phase 1 and 2 Escrow Agreement and requested their preliminary approval, which was unanimously granted with the stipulation that proof of the money and agreement is sent to the clerk before the deadline.
Anderson asked for a list of items required to close out the Maple Creek Phase 1 and 2. Director Troy Moser will work with County Engineer Stephen Freiberger, and get the list prepared. Anderson also said that work on the roads for Phase 3 and 4 has been stopped due to the frost in the ground. Fire suppression will be installed and buried this week.
Randy Henrie then updated the commissioners on the courthouse addition/remodel stating that the cement work is done and plumbing roughed in. Walls are next and windows should arrive mid-December. Henrie has received three bids for the interior design and is clarifying the project requirements with them before finalizing a decision.
Search and Rescue Commander Todd Coburn joined the commissioners to request approval for the purchase of a side-by-side with a kid. He feels this would greatly benefit search and rescue efforts, and noted that the purchase will not cost the taxpayers as it comes from funds raised by search and rescue and matching funds from Idaho State Search and Rescue for that purpose. The purchase was then approved.
Jonathan Steele came to appeal a decision by planning and zoning citing him for noncompliance with county codes concerning RVs as permanent residences on his property at the hot springs resort and by the river. A handful of people came to express their concerns and urged for an extension at least as they have nowhere else to go.
The commissioners decided to extend the deadline by 90 days for the RV parking portion, giving Steele additional time to work with planning and zoning for the proper permits, but were adamant that the riverside was excluded and must be cleaned up by Dec. 2 for the extension to be valid.
The best option seems to be to apply for the area to be a trailer park. One challenge, though, is that state law does not allow an RV to be used as a permanent residence.
At 10 a.m. a public hearing was convened for the Highway Standards and Roadway Development Procedures plan which is intended to be a living document that will be revisited yearly to determine if changes are necessary. The was no public input and the hearing was closed.
Ryan’s Estates Class II subdivision near 3000 S was approved. If an agreement can be made with the owner of a nearby spring as a water source the size of the lots could be reduced to one acre. The permit was approved.
Chad and Aleisha Viterna Class I off highway 91, which has its own well/spring, was approved.
Retail alcoholic beverage licenses for Tattles Bar and Grill, Woodward’s Country Store and Dollar Store (Franklin) were approved.
The employee Christmas bonus was Increased $100 for full-time and $50 for part-time due to inflation.
The stop loss insurance application was approved for signing and Dan McCammon was appointed to the snowmobile committee, replacing Jon Reeder.
The commissioners tabled any action on the airport beacon receipts until the next meeting. They want to invite the airport board to join them for the discussion.
