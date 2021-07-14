Sherri Hollingsworth and other property owners in Fairview are unhappy with the expansion of the previous bike racing track into a full blown National Circuit racetrack which includes racing razors, she told county commissioners in recent meetings.
Noise and dust were a big part of the discussion as well as garbage and campers, which seems will be a year-round issue. She and the other property owners came to the meeting not only to make the commissioners aware but also to find out what recourse they might have. Commissioner Boyd Burbank thanked them for bringing the matter to their attention and the commissioners committed to opening a discussion with the track owners.
Concerning the courthouse remodel the commissioners had to choose whether to go forward with a tilt up wall or precast. They agreed to precast despite an increased cost for various reasons including the option to use more local resources. Commissioner Robert Swainston cautioned that a little extra here and there can add up to a significant amount and that they need to be very careful as the project goes on.
Cindy Hickey of Clean 4 You came before the commissioners to present and update her contract for cleaning the courthouse which was approved. An additional amount was also approved in a second contract to cover the additional work required to keep things clean as construction progresses.
The commissioners moved to accept the audit presented in the June 28 meeting and Commissioner Dirk Bowles noted that county clerk “Camille (Larsen) does an excellent job.”
The county will be holding a surplus sale soon. A separate sale will be held for a propane generator they are currently using as a backup.
The unemployment fund annual report was presented to the commissioners which chose to leave the funds in the account.
Tony Hafla of Teton Communications out of Idaho Falls came before the commissioners to request space for a repeater for digital radio in preparation for the near future when the Federal Communications Commission will change requirements. The commissioners approved Teton Communications to use space in the building housing their equipment provided they secure their own permit with the Bureau of Land Management.
June was World Elder Abuse Awareness Month and Susan Cronquist of Southeastern Idaho Council of Governments, asked the commissioners to show their support for a proclamation for older people concerning better care, rights and less abuse. She noted that they do investigate violations from their office. The commissioners signed in support of the proclamation.
An Ag Exemption and Special Overcharges was discussed for Parcel RP03829. A partial refund of excess taxes was granted to owners Dwight Lowe and Trudy Pond (Lowe) who have been paying double for many years and the discrepancy was only recently discovered.
In the Board of Equalization portion of the meetings Doug Wallis noted changes in state law now in effect concerning filing for home owner’s exemptions and the impact it could have on tax revenue as well as the increased workload for the treasurer’s office. Due to the changes, the commissioners are looking toward being much less lenient when it comes to past discrepancies.
Cache County is increasing their rates for housing prisoners in the Cache County Jail. Sherrif Fryar presented a contract which was approved at the July 12 meeting. The increase was from $54 per day to $61 per day.
Fryar also informed the commissioners that his office received an Underage Drinking and Drug Intervention Grant which will be used to help cover the cost of interdiction activities.
Lynn Garner presented an update on the airport budget and bids. Everything they asked for was approved by the FAA so the county’s share of the airport improvement cost will be covered by those grants.
Haley Judd came before the commissioners on behalf of the youth football program. Last year the county donated $2,500 to the program and requested they donate again. She said they have been accepted into Utah’s Wasatch Front Football League which allows them to offer a fourth grade team and have more competition. The growing program needs new equipment, particularly for these new younger players. The donation was approved contingent upon West Side youth also having the opportunity to participate.
Choosing a financial advisor for the courthouse bond was tabled until the July 26 meeting.