Juveniles in detention were down in Franklin County, and statewide, and due to COVID, reported Stace Gearhart, District 6 Liaison and Boone Smith, Juvenile Supervisor, at the April 12, Franklin County Commission meeting.
There were 1,657 hours of community services hours in Franklin County, which is good for the community this size, and with $8,838 paid toward victim restitutions, they said. Stace stated the Franklin County Juvenile Services is doing a great job.
Richard Westerberg came before the commissioners on behalf of the Franklin County Medical Center and requested the county to waive their portion of a building permit inspection fee for the hospital, and asked for the Road and Bridge Department to assist with demolition of a home. The commissioners agreed and instructed Westerberg to contact the Road and Bridge department when they are ready to begin the demolition.
Richard Swainston and Kris Beckstead of the That Famous Preston Night Rodeo Committee met also request the County to waive their portion of a building permit inspection fee. The commissioners agreed.
Jay Stocking and Misty Blotter discussed the preliminary plat process for the Sierra Homes Subdivision, north of Giraffe Hill Road. The drainage plan and road plans have been submitted and are being reviewed. There was discussion about the moratorium and the county attorney will review the information.
In other county business the commissioners designated the polling places for the May 18th Election and awarded a bid for codifying the county ordinances to American Legal Publishing Company. The commission also discussed ways to help education the public on the needs for passing the bond to build an addition to the courthouse.
The Preston Airport Runway Reconstruction/Extension Bid was awarded to Parson, contingent on the FAA funding.
A plaque honoring businesses and individuals who donated towards the construction of the new restrooms at the fairground, will be ordered and installed in the next couple of months. the project was organized by Mason Henrie for his Eagle Project.
The commissioners approved installing cement pads at the local reservoirs for the port-a-potties to be attached to. They also approved a move to allow the Franklin County Ambulance to have their own credit card payment process.
Troy Moser updated the commissioners on the East Oneida project. The ITD Local Professional Services Agreement contract is a continuation of that project.