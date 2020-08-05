Despite locals driving through the city hollow on East Oneida, the road is still closed except to residents of homes between the barricades.
Although the embankments have been completed on that section of the road and it is now in its second stage of settlement, it remains closed because the county hollow, further east on the road, is not ready to be opened. The detour for the roads applies to them both, said project manager Kyle Wood.
Work on the county hollow has been suspended until about to give it additional time to settle, said Wood.
"The movement (of settling rock) is faster than they want. They've suspended it to allow it to stabilize. It is not in jeopardy. We will come back in September to finish," he said. There is still about three feet of fill that needs to be placed on that section of road, as well as the retaining wall that will protect the sides of the embankment.
"That will take another month or so. Then concrete barriers will be placed (along the edges of the embankment), and then they will reopen for traffic," said Wood. Allowing traffic to drive on the gravel will help to compact it.
Both embankments will be monitored monthly while they settle over the next 12-15 months. At that point, they will be paved, which will add another nine inches to their heighth.