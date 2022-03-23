The March 14 County Commissioner meeting started off with Stace Gearhardt, IDJC District 6 Liaison, who gave the annual juvenile report to the commissioners. Some key takeaways were a gradual increase over the last three years which is about the same as other counties, and that the success rate of the juvenile program in Franklin County was 97% in 2021, 93% in 2020 and 94% in 2019. Gearhardt praised Boone Smith and his crew for these numbers, noting that they reflect the outstanding job being done.
Randy Henrie gave an update on the courthouse addition/remodel and was very pleased with the progress. Bids on the contract closed the previous Friday and of the three options, the commissioners chose to accept the bid by Lundahls as the general contractor.
The Chris Robinson Class 1 Permit on 800 West was approved.
As part of his senior project, Mason Henrie helped design the fairgrounds master plan. He came before the commissioners to present that plan which is being implemented and answer any questions. The commissioners asked about the planned pig building and whether it would be ready for use in time for the fair. They complimented Mason on the plan and the work done so far, specifically the new restrooms.
Brad Parry, representing the Northwest Band of the Shoshone, updated the commissioners on the status of the Northwest Band Shoshone Tribal Project of a Cultural Interpretive Site near the Bear River Massacre ground. They are currently working on the planned highway interchange which requires a traffic study and full design submitted to IDT for approval. The progress on removing Russian olive trees was also discussed.
The commissioners approved the canvas of votes for the Mar. 8 election where the Preston School District supplemental levy, West Side School district supplemental levy and both Grace School District supplemental levies passed.
Jeff Nate, Brian Segal and Tyson Jex of AEGIX Global brought information for an updated security system before the commissioners. Some of the benefits include the ability to map out buildings and roads allowing police to divert traffic if a serious threat is identified. Both school districts currently use the program, as well as EMTs and the sheriff’s office already has basic training in it. It can be activated from any device that runs the app. The cost is based on maps and building blueprints and it was noted for reference that the schools pay $2,500 per building in each school district. Commissioner Bowles expressed concern about that high of a cost. Commissioner Burbank liked the concept. “Security is a big thing,” he said after thanking the presenters for their time. The county will move forward with providing blueprints and maps for their five buildings to get an accurate cost estimate for the AEGIX system.
The new ruling in the legislature now allows the homeowners exemption to be prorated and prorated exemptions for Parcels RP03013.23 and RP 01763.02 were approved.
The commissioners chose to stay with Quadient for leasing the postage meter.
A letter from a concerned business in Preston about garbage pick-up was discussed with Nick Coats and Troy Moser. The business is unhappy that their cans are overfilling before the next pick-up. The county services those cans three times per week. Commissioner Bowles wondered if the problem could be with cardboard boxes and commissioner Burbank noted the issue of private individuals putting trash in the business cans. Burbank will follow up with Travis Kunz.
Like everything else gas related, oil for roads has gone up. The commissioners approved a bid that was up $92 for the delivery and the spread.
Troy Moser and Lance Geddes came to discuss the road standards, noting changes they have made. They hope to have all the changes drawn up for the next commissioner meeting, including concerns discussed and others the commissioners have after studying the document.