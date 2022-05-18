At the May 9 Franklin County Commission meeting, Glade Schvaneveldt was appointed as the fourth member of the new Herd District Committee and the commissioners approved a contract with Rocky Mountain Power for additional power.
The tentative schedule for the courthouse remodel/addition has concrete starting in June and walls going up in July.
The pig shed at the fairgrounds was also discussed. The fair board has received bids for concrete and $15,000 in donations from the Rodeo Committee. Commissioner Swainston is working additional funs and the commissioners will have a meeting with the fair board to discuss the cost and funding.
A surety agreement was approved for the Weston Estates Subdivision which is required before the final plat can be approved. Planning and zoning has given preliminary approval and the road has been approved by the county engineer. A geo tech study and well test are still pending but will be completed soon.
A salary increase was approved for the airport manager position in the last budget. Lynn Garner came before the commissioners to see why it has not been implemented. The commissioners are waiting for a job description of the position and will authorize backpay for Craig Biggs when it is received.
A discussion about roll-off placement and parking was held with Deseret Industries manager Mack Jones who expressed an interest in owning more parking to better fit their needs. The county would like the roll-offs moved to a different location. Solutions were discussed but nothing was agreed upon at the time.
Katy Bergholm, Regional Administrator for DEQ in Pocatello, addressed the commissioners. She plans to check in each year to see what county issues are and report on what the DEQ is working on. Currently they are working with gas stations in the Preston area to install a vapor recovery system at no cost to gas station owners, and wood-stove changeouts for upgraded stoves that are EPA certified. The DEQ also offers training to planning and zoning boards to help with housing developments.
Troy Moser was also present to give input on the landfill and upgrades going on there. Bergholm is interested in how the DEQ can continue to support landfills and addressed Commssioner Swainston’s concern about camp trailers setting up as housing and possible waste going into reservoirs. She told him the Health Department must get involved and then the Health Dept. can request support from the DEQ.
The avian bird flu at Oakdell was also discussed and the impact on Franklin County. It was noted that there have been no confirmed cases at the Ritewood plant in Franklin County.
Swainston reported on a drought meeting with Idaho Gov. Brad Little, which concluded that no action was necessary by the commissioners. The governor’s declaration covers all of the same points that a declaration by the commissioners would cover.
Finally, the commissioners discussed the best ways to enforce current county codes and whether it would be appropriate to hire a part-time code enforcer as some other cities and counties do. More details need to be worked out before the commissioners move forward.