The Franklin County Commissioners had a few items on the list for the Oct. 11 meeting. One of the first was a discussion with Chantel Archibald from Franklin about a new nonprofit program which plans to provide after school activities for school-aged children. A centerpiece of this program is somewhere to hold these activities and growth opportunities. Archibald hopes the county and the city as well as local businesses and others, will partner with the program to build a rec center in Preston. Financing such a project is a huge undertaking and her presentation was purely informational at this time giving the commissioners an idea of where the nonprofit wants to go and how they hope to get there.

Neal Jorgensen came before the commissioners asking for a contract between the county and the Lions Club to assure a permanent place for the Lions to build and maintain a hamburger stand beginning with a concrete pad. Richard Swainston was present to represent the Rodeo Committee and clarify their requirements and the fees they would charge. The commissioners agreed to a contract with the Lions.

