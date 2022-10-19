The Franklin County Commissioners had a few items on the list for the Oct. 11 meeting. One of the first was a discussion with Chantel Archibald from Franklin about a new nonprofit program which plans to provide after school activities for school-aged children. A centerpiece of this program is somewhere to hold these activities and growth opportunities. Archibald hopes the county and the city as well as local businesses and others, will partner with the program to build a rec center in Preston. Financing such a project is a huge undertaking and her presentation was purely informational at this time giving the commissioners an idea of where the nonprofit wants to go and how they hope to get there.
Neal Jorgensen came before the commissioners asking for a contract between the county and the Lions Club to assure a permanent place for the Lions to build and maintain a hamburger stand beginning with a concrete pad. Richard Swainston was present to represent the Rodeo Committee and clarify their requirements and the fees they would charge. The commissioners agreed to a contract with the Lions.
A zoom presentation was given by Tony Civello of Verkada to familiarize the commissioners with the services Verkada offers, including panic buttons along with other security options. Commissioner Burbank is very familiar with Verkada but wanted more details on the panic button options, some of which Civello was able to provide and the rest he will email to Commissioner Burbank.
Len Nelson discussed the ongoing repairs and upgrades that have been made to the Worm Creek Opera House and those in progress. The Commissioners then approved payment of an invoice for those repairs.
Sarah Layland was back before the commissioners to receive approval for a contract with Minert and Associates, Inc. To provide the county with drug testing which was approved. How the boat inspection station went was also discussed, which she felt was very successful.
The Maple Creek Phase IV Subdivision Escrow Agreement was approved as well as the Maple Creek Phase IV Subdivision Final Plat. Fire suppression requirements had been a concern which will be resolved by installing a 15000 gallon fiberglass water tank buried in the common area and having a hydrant on it for fire trucks to use if necessary.
Retail alcoholic beverage licenses were approved for Last Chance #8, Last Chance #9, Last Chance #10, Ransom’s Country Store, and Stokes Thriftway.
Resolution #2022-10-11-A Supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans and Resolution #2022-10-11-B to Destroy Records were approved as was the Mini-Cassia Juvenile Detention Center Agreement, Town and Country Life Insurance Company Medical Renewal Fees and a Memorandum of Understanding with Hart InterCivic.
The commissioners nominated Robert Swainston to serve on the ICRMP District V — Board of Trustees and Commissioner Burbank reported on the special IAC meeting in Boise concerning emergency medical services. He noted that there is a shortage of EMS volunteers across the state. The possible reasons for this were discussed and a committee was formed to try and address the problem. They hope to have some solutions for the legislature to consider by next year.
