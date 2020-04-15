Dear District 32 Constituents,
I was on two conference calls on April 8th, 2020. One of them was with the Idaho Governor and his staff, and the other was with President Trump and several of his agency staff. I will share some of what I learned.
Unemployment:
The Federal government added $269 billion to unemployment payments nationwide. During the state call, I learned that unemployment claims rose above 46,500, a 4400% increase! Phone lines are often busy, but citizens are asked to keep trying and be patient. The Idaho Department of Labor is working on hiring more staff and re-directing old staff to meet the increased call needs. The federal government is offering increased benefits and broadening eligibility through new programs that Idaho can tap into for unemployed citizens. A few of the changes include:
-Eligibility for citizens not normally allowed to file for benefits. -Extra $600/week for current unemployment recipients. Checks should start showing the increase by April 24. No action is required. -An additional 13 weeks of benefits may be added to unemployment benefits. -The first waiting week of no benefits will be waived. -Self-employed, freelancers and contractors who lose work as a direct result of the public health emergency can now apply through the temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program. -Relief for government entities and NGO’s is being made available.
You will need to work with the Idaho Department of Labor to take advantage of these benefits. Go to their website at https://www.labor.idaho.gov/dnn/Unemployment-Benefits for the latest information and forms.
The federal tax filing date deadline has been moved to July 15th. Idaho’s tax filing deadline date has been moved to June 15th.
Assistance for Small Businesses (500 or fewer employees):
The Paycheck Protection Program puts $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses for Americans employed by small businesses. Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, veterans organizations, and tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards. The program provides funds to pay for up to 8 weeks of payroll, including benefits. Funds can
be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. Funds are provided as loans, that will be fully forgiven if businesses follow certain rules. Check with your local bank for details.
Here is a link to the overview: https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/PPP%20--%20Overview.pdf More FAQ’ on this program can be found here: https://home.treasury.gov/cares
-Emergency Grants: Grants up to $10,000 to provide emergency funds to pay for immediate operating costs. -Forgivable Loans: The Small business administration will provide loans up to $10 million per business to be used to maintain payroll, keep workers on the books, or pay rent, mortgage and existing debt could be forgiven provided the workers stay employed through the end of June. -Relief for existing loans: Money is available to cover six months of payments for small businesses already using a Small Business Loan.
As mentioned, I have been getting requests from Preston and Malad residents to help suspend lottery sales in order to decrease the amount of Utahns coming into these towns. On March 31st, I received an email from Commissioner Bill Lewis of Oneida County asking me to suspend these sales. I was already working on the issue; however, I did contact the Governor’s office and the Idaho Lottery director once again. Right now, the state has directed your commissioners to enact a county ordinance to temporarily suspend the sales, if that is what is desired. I do feel the state should suspend these sales in these towns. This is a state-run operation and it is not essential. If the state is asking non-essential businesses to shut down, then the state needs to apply it to themselves. If more of you are concerned about this issue in other counties (besides Franklin and Oneida), please let me know. I will keep working on the issue.
Due to the coronavirus, the only way to vote this year is by absentee/mail-in ballot. Please contact your local elections office or visit: idahovotes.gov/absentee-voter-information/ Please email me with any questions you might have at cchristensen@house.idaho.gov. These times are tough, but we will get through it. I will get more legislative information out soon. Take care! God bless you and your family!