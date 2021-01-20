In their first meeting of the year, the Franklin County Commission voted to retain Boyd Burbank as commission chairman. The commissioners adopted Resolution 2021-1-11 to move “stagnant” funds of the ISTARS Court Unapportioned Trust to Capital Projects in the amount of $27,224.38.
The commissioners agreed to continue following the Governor’s request and not allow the renting of county facilities to groups of more than 10 people. They discussed the county policy for COVID-19 and decided adherence to the Health Department protocols remains the best course.
The commissioners are exploring a change to when employees earn comp time and using the earned comp time in a timely manner.
A plaque will be made recognizing the people and businesses which provided funds or services for the new bathrooms at the fairgrounds last year.
Randy Henrie reported that building costs have increased over 20% for the courthouse addition. He provided an estimate to the commissioners and plans to have an architect come for a walkthrough to provide a more accurate cost.
Action on the Phase 3 Maple Creek Ranches Second Addendum was tabled to allow engineers to meet together.