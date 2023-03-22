Support Local Journalism

The Franklin County Commissioners attended to regular county business on Mar. 13 beginning with reviewing bids for interior/exterior paint for the courthouse. The interior was awarded to Nicholls Brothers and it was decided to wait on awarding the exterior bid. They also reviewed the only bid for portable restroom services and awarded the bid to Honey Bucket.

Todd and Georgia Winger came before the commissioners to express their concern over not being notified that the county is no longer going to maintain 6400 North in the winter. Since there is no longer a school bus turnaround, the road, which has been plowed since 1996, has been listed as non-maintained. The commissioners will take some time to review the issue and address it in the future.


