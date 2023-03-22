...Another Round of Spring Snowfall...
Another band of snow is expected to work north tonight with the
potential to cause some morning rush hour traffic problems. Low
elevations may see 1 to 2 inches with 2 to 4 inches in the
mountains with locally higher amounts at pass level. Snow will
continue Wednesday in the mountains and many low elevations may
mix with or turn to rain.
There are some sandbags ready to go but the county is requesting citizens take no more than 25 at a time.
The Franklin County Commissioners attended to regular county business on Mar. 13 beginning with reviewing bids for interior/exterior paint for the courthouse. The interior was awarded to Nicholls Brothers and it was decided to wait on awarding the exterior bid. They also reviewed the only bid for portable restroom services and awarded the bid to Honey Bucket.
Todd and Georgia Winger came before the commissioners to express their concern over not being notified that the county is no longer going to maintain 6400 North in the winter. Since there is no longer a school bus turnaround, the road, which has been plowed since 1996, has been listed as non-maintained. The commissioners will take some time to review the issue and address it in the future.
Sarah Layland presented the Cooperative Weed Management Association annual award to be distributed among the surrounding counties and Franklin County to be accepted by the commissioners who signed the award of $239,925.
The commissioners will write a letter of endorsement for the Ambulance Association which will allow them to be awarded a grant and signed the Medical and Dental Health Plans for the year 2023.
Due to all of the needed snow removal, the road crew will accumulate more than the maximum comp time hours allowed. The commissioners agreed to to increase the maximum to 300 hours from 240 and expressed appreciation to the crew for the work they have put in.
The sandbags, offered as a public service to citizens of Franklin County, now have a limit of 25 at a time due to the high demand. The week of March 6-11 the County went through 9,000 sandbags and recently went through 5,000 in just four days. There is a security camera and the county asks that citizens be respectful of the limit.
“Please be mindful of your neighbors and the situation,” the county said. “This is a courtesy that we are providing to Franklin County residents.“
Clifton and Franklin communities have ordered their own sandbags and will be filling them with the sand the County provides. Youth groups and other groups have filled sandbags for the residents to pick up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.