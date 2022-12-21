Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Dec. 12 Franklin County Commissioner meeting started off with an update on the courthouse remodel/addition where the interior framing, heat and electrical wiring are being finished up. Exterior doors and interior door frames are also on schedule to be finished this week. Some minor redesigns in the floor plan have made an office out of a utility/custodial closet.

It was decided to close the landfill on Saturday, Dec. 24. The Plan of Operation Franklin County Riverdale Landfill has been approved by the DEQ. Amanda Harty, DEQ, has been assisting with the plan.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.