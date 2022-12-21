...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Franklin County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday, December 21.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow, blowing and
drifting snow, and high wind expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,
Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook Summit and Malad Pass. Raft River
Region and Franklin/Oneida Region
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening
to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to
noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
The Dec. 12 Franklin County Commissioner meeting started off with an update on the courthouse remodel/addition where the interior framing, heat and electrical wiring are being finished up. Exterior doors and interior door frames are also on schedule to be finished this week. Some minor redesigns in the floor plan have made an office out of a utility/custodial closet.
It was decided to close the landfill on Saturday, Dec. 24. The Plan of Operation Franklin County Riverdale Landfill has been approved by the DEQ. Amanda Harty, DEQ, has been assisting with the plan.
The response to the Maple Creek letter dated Nov. 1, 2021 was moved to Dec. 27 as Phil Anderson could not attend.
William Anderson came before the commissioners to discuss the property tax increase on his property in Cleveland. The commissioners replied that five acres are considered residential. Anderson explained that the usage has not changed, which has been allowing neighbors to use the land for cattle or horses. There is a county road that runs through it, the old Cleveland Road. The commissioners will review the property and determine what needs to be done.
Troy Moser brought the Forest Service Roads Agreement before the commissioners for discussion. The Forest Agreement deals with county roads that lead up and into Forest Service land. The Forest Service would like the Hillyard to be on the Schedule A list which would allow the road and bridge to fine tune it every year and be available for project money. County attorney Vic Pearson will review the agreement.
Commissioner Dirk Bowles would like to open up discussion with the Forest Service about the Mink Creek Turnaround. It was an agreement between the Forest Service and Franklin County.
Commissioner Boyd Burbank expressed his concerns about water on Cub River Road. Bowles will be talking to the Cub River Board and tell them something needs to be done. Suggestions, bore and pipe the water to run into the Cub River canal.
The final item concerning roads was the Mail Rt Road Agreement. Moser reviewed the road with Commissioners. There is a road off Highway 36 and Shane Swenson will upgrade the road to allow it to be maintained year round. Pearson will review the agreement with Swenson.
Richard Wosnik and Shauna Geddes presented the Wosnick Properties, LLC Class II three lot subdivision located on 5798 North Highway 34, to the commissioners who approved it.
The Bancorp Open-End Lease Schedule for Sheriff Office was approved after a description by Commissioner Burbank of the contract.
The Highway Standards and Roadway Development Procedures was also approved as printed.
