The Franklin County Commissioner meeting on March 27 began with a report on the four-county meeting as well as the usual update on the courthouse remodel/addition which is coming along well. Some things will have to wait until the ground thaws. Commissioner Boyd Burbank wanted to publicly thank Hansen Glass for helping remove a window and load lumber into the courthouse through it at no cost when asked for advice on the best way to accomplish the task.

The county continues to haul sand to the arena and provide sandbags for residents of Franklin County. Mike Daley of Maple Creek Backhoe has provided the sand for the county to transport and the commissioners are grateful for his willingness to help the community.


