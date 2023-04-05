The Franklin County Commissioner meeting on March 27 began with a report on the four-county meeting as well as the usual update on the courthouse remodel/addition which is coming along well. Some things will have to wait until the ground thaws. Commissioner Boyd Burbank wanted to publicly thank Hansen Glass for helping remove a window and load lumber into the courthouse through it at no cost when asked for advice on the best way to accomplish the task.
The county continues to haul sand to the arena and provide sandbags for residents of Franklin County. Mike Daley of Maple Creek Backhoe has provided the sand for the county to transport and the commissioners are grateful for his willingness to help the community.
The roads in Franklin County are completely saturated with water. To protect the roads from any more damage than necessary, a speed and weight limit has been implemented for all loaded trucks over 10,000 pounds, with nothing over 14,000 per axle allowed.
“Due to extreme weather conditions, all asphalt roads maintained by Franklin County will have a weight limit of 14,000 pounds per axle with a truck speed of 30 miles per hour. As of April 1st, these special restrictions will be enforced with the potential of a fine. The duration of this special regulation will be determined by the weather.”
In addition to reporting on the courthouse, Randy Henrie offered his recommendation that the Agricultural Building Exemption be removed or at least rewritten. He feels many issues could be avoided if permits were required for those structures. The commissioners directed him to present the idea to planning and zoning.
Travis Ashby, Weed Supervisor, presented three bids for a weed truck bed and the commissioners chose the bid from Bear River Trailers in the amount of $7,600.
Ashby also stood in for Sarah Layland to discuss the Participating Agreement with USDA, Forest Services. The district is divided into east and west sections. An agreement has already been approved for the east side and this is the same agreement, but pertaining to the west side. The agreement was approved.
Phil Anderson, CIO/Technical and Project Architect for Maple Creek Ranches was present to ask for an extension on a letter of credit expiring April 1 for phase 3. Dependent upon approval from the engineer, the commissioners approved converting the credit into an escrow which will be due in September. Anderson is confident they will have moved on to phase 4 and completed it by then.
Resolution 2023-03-27 Transferring American Rescue Plan Act Funds was approved, and Commissioner Dirk Bowles noted that all expenditures were right in line with the ARPA requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.