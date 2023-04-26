Support Local Journalism

At the April 10, Franklin County Commissioner meeting the commissioners reviewed bids for flooring, cabinets/counters and security cameras for the courthouse addition/remodel. They chose to go with Swainston Mill & Cabinet for cabinets/counters (Commissioner Swainston recused himself from the vote), Hatch Flooring and IT Specialists (Commissioner Burbank recused himself from the vote).

Scott Bond came to discuss the county audit. He noted some changes in terminology and a new section required by the courthouse bond. He noted that everything was within the expected parameters and no concerns or issues were found. The commissioners then accepted the audit.


