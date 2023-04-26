...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
County officials award courthouse bids, accept audit
At the April 10, Franklin County Commissioner meeting the commissioners reviewed bids for flooring, cabinets/counters and security cameras for the courthouse addition/remodel. They chose to go with Swainston Mill & Cabinet for cabinets/counters (Commissioner Swainston recused himself from the vote), Hatch Flooring and IT Specialists (Commissioner Burbank recused himself from the vote).
Scott Bond came to discuss the county audit. He noted some changes in terminology and a new section required by the courthouse bond. He noted that everything was within the expected parameters and no concerns or issues were found. The commissioners then accepted the audit.
Janet Kimpton spoke to the commissioners about a strip of property that the adjacent landowners declined to take ownership of. The commissioners decided to put the parcel up for auction.
Sarah Layland spoke about the boat check station which is now operating and the CWMA (Cooperative Weed Management Association) award letter which was split into state and federal portions. Approval was given for Utah and Idaho cooperative weed management agreements.
Troy and Lance presented the bid for dust control by Dust Busters which was accepted. Commissioner Burbank noted that calls concerning dust went down significantly after using the new product last year.
Polling places were designated for the upcoming May 16 election for the Fairview Water District Board Member and a letter of support was approved in the event that a grant for the installation of rural internet is obtained.
