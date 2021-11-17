At its meeting last week, the Franklin County Commission focused on the options available for redistricting.
Every 10 years after the federal census is completed, the commissioner districts must be realigned to equalize the population between districts. The boundary lines are required to follow existing natural features such as a road, creek bed or mountain range.
Eric Sant presented the two available options using the GIS software which county clerk Camille Larsen said was extremely useful in determining the population within any given area. The commissioners preferred the straighter, less complicated lines of Option 2 over Option 1, but have until January to propose other options and make a final decision.
Treasurer Janet Kimpton came before the commissioners next to discuss security after an incident a few weeks ago that made her uncomfortable. Nothing untoward happened, but it left her concerned about what could happen in the future.
The commissioners discussed the issue with input from Sheriff Dave Fryar and Randy Henrie. It was determined that now is an ideal time to update the security system as they move forward with the courthouse remodel and addition. Things like text alerts will be reviewed with the current security monitoring company. They also made plans for regular checks on the current system going forward.
Sheriff Fryar and Deputy Jeff Nate then addressed the commissioners about the difficulty of keeping part-time dispatch employees at the current wage, and requested the wage be increased. The commissioners agreed but felt the proposed increase to $16 per hour “wouldn’t cut it,” said Commissioner Bowles, who suggested $17.50 — which was approved.
District Land Surveyor Jeannie Liimakka of the Idaho Transportation Department and Melanie Helspad and Krantz met with the board to determine if the county wished to complete an old agreement accepting the Relinquishment of US-91 between milepost 13.41 to 14.73.
The process was begun in 1993 but no acceptance was recorded. The commissioners approved the acceptance and Limakka said she would “start fresh” and get the commissioners the paperwork to finalize the agreement in a couple of weeks.
Henrie presented the Lilly Panter class 1 subdivision on 8th East for approval. Commissioner Swainston recused himself from the vote which the other two commissioners approved.
Henrie then updated the commissioners on the courthouse remodel, noting that the concrete for the sally port and generator pad had not been poured yet due to a scheduling error and the companies involved will have to work that out. He requested that the hook up for the 911 phone lines be approved and was given a green light on that.
Keller and Associates and Troy Moser reported on the progress of the East Oneida project. Most of the project is complete, but there are still some issues that need to be addressed with the two culverts. The cost to replace them is estimated to be quite high at two times the available funds or more, so the company has been looking at other options. They recommend the city culvert be protected from the elements by lining the pipe, but the county culvert needs wore work. Repairing it by pushing through a steel pipe seems to be the best option.
The canvas of the Nov. 2 election was approved, as were the ICRMP CAT Board nomination and the 2022 holidays for county employees. The public defender contract was approved, as were the following resolutions that were discussed in the previous meeting: Resolution #2021-11-8-A Destruction of Records, Resolution #2021-11-8-B Create Courthouse Bond Accounts and Resolution #2021-11-8-C Create Joint Board of Community Guardians Board.
In relation to the courthouse bond resolution, it was discussed when to meet with the Franklin County Medical Center to ensure the hospital audit be completed no later than the end of February in order to comply with the bond requirements.
The commissioners also approved retail alcoholic beverage licenses for Bottoms Up; Family Dollar, Inc.; Elks Lodge BPOE; and Wellcome Mart; and agreed to join the Opioid Settlement Intrastate Allocation Agreement.