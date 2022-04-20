After an update on the progress of the courthouse addition/remodel in the April 11 Franklin County Commissioner meeting, the commissioners heard from Tana Beckstead as spokesman for a group of cattlemen/women about herd districts. There is a lot of concern about the issue and the districts need to be revisited to assess what changes need to be made to best serve the county and be in compliance with current law.
The issue “is not a new one,” said Commissioner Burbank. “It has been discussed for a lot of years.” He and the other commissioners agreed that a committee should be formed to take care of the matter. There were quite a few in attendance for the discussion and they were willing to take on the task. They will choose two members, the commissioners will appoint two and those four together will choose a fifth. The panel will make recommendations to the county and public hearings will be held to consider those recommendations.
The ISDA Law Enforcement Boat Inspection contract was approved and the AEGIX Security System Proposal discussed. The commissioners are pleased with the proposal but a few minor details need to be addressed before they will vote on it.
The April 25 County Commissioner meeting will be held in the Ambulance building conference room due to a jury trial needing the room they meet in on that day.