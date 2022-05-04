At the April 25 Franklin County Commissioner meeting Randy Henrie updated the commissioners on the status of the courthouse addition/remodel as well as the new fair buildings and improvements at the landfill.
A Class 1 permit for Randy and Kwin and Megan Willis in the 4200 South 4650 East area off from the Cougar Estates Subdivision was denied as it does not have access to a public road.
As of Saturday, April 23, the Rifle Range reopened with new security measures in place to deter more vandalism. The commissioners “thank everyone for their concerns about the rifle range.” Commissioner Dirk Bowles noted his appreciation for “Boyd and his efforts to get the rifle range open. It is nice to have it back open.”
The commissioners agreed with Governor Little’s proposal declaring emergency drought for all Idaho counties south of the Salmon River. They discussed the low snowpack in the area and Commissioner Swainston will research whether the commissioners need to declare drought in addition to the governor.
The commissioners appointed JR Fellows, Tana Beckstead, Brad Smith for the Herd District committee and approved the Indigent Defense Proposal and Application of $45,000 for the fiscal year of 2023.
A retail alcohol beverage license application was approved for Family Dollar and Shauna Geddes was approved for a two-year contract as an administrator for Planning and Zoning.
The commissioners approved the listing of several vehicles for sale as public surplus.
The commissioners then discussed the acquisition of parking lot property. It was agreed to go forward with the purchase contingent upon a survey to obtain an accurate legal description of the property. The motion passed 2-1 with Robert Swainston as the dissenting vote.
Sheriff Fryar presented the plaque he received from ITD recognizing zero traffic related fatalities in Franklin County for 2021, to the Commissioners. Fryar applauded the Road Department for their efforts to keep the road safer.
A bid by Western States was accepted by the commissioners for the purchase of a mini-excavator for the landfill in the amount of $142,997.21. An additional $128,000 is needed to add extra parts and the John Deere excavator will be sold to cover a portion of the purchase.
The roads in the Sierra Holllow Phase 1 have been completed to the standards of roads and bridges and reviewed by County Engineer Stephen Frieburer, making it time to release the letter of the warranty bond. The commissioners voted to accept the release of the warranty security and accept the roadways within the development.
The Maple Creek Ranches second addendum concerning the May 31 deadline was approved by the commissioners.
Maggie Mann and Tyler Butler presented the Southeast Public Health District budget for fiscal year 2023. They noted that HB 316 will start to make an impact as of July 1 when state funding ceases and becomes the responsibility of the county. The commissioners questioned how other counties were dealing with the changes and authorized Robert Swainston to vote on their behalf on the health district budget.