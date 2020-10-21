The meeting of the Franklin County Commissioners was held in the ambulance building on Oct. 13 meeting.
A discussion of new requirements by the state legislature for the security of ballots for the upcoming election was held, one of which was video surveillance. Two deep personnel will continue to be employed whenever the ballot room is accessed.
Troy Moser updated the commission about roads and winter maintenance. After some discussion, the commissioners approved a permit or application procedure for substantial maintenance on unmaintained county roads. This provides the county a way to allow and oversee work performed by anyone not employed by the county and ensure it is done to the necessary standards instead of enforcing the existing agreement about no private maintenance.
An Intermountain Healthcare Mutual Non-Disclosure Agreement was approved after Lonny King, Director Contracting Department called in to address any questions or concerns.
It was decided to continue the county’s current plan for vision health with no changes.
The Conflict Counsel Rotation was changed to make attorneys, Jared Coburn first conflict, Craig Parrish second and Criss James third for felonies and misdemeanors.
Resolution 2020-10-13 Vehicle Registration Late Fee and ATV Registration as presented by Doug Wallis the County Assessor was approved. The need for the changes was highlighted by the Department of Motor Vehicles move to the same software program being used by the Sherriff’s department. Wallis recommended online registration for patrons with unexpired registration to avoid wait times as the DMV implements the new program. A $20 late fee will now be required for vehicle titles changed after a six-week grace period. Registration for ATVs has been shifted from the DMV to vendors for the time being. North Star is the location available in Preston for ATV registration.
No action was needed on the ICRMP Board of Trustees Nomination as the person remains Vaughn Rasmussen, Commissioner from Bear Lake County.
The Tattles Bar and Grill Retail Alcoholic Beverage License Application was approved.
Warren Wilde came before the commissioners to report on the distribution of personal protective equipment donated by IOEM, and the successful completion of the Bear 100 exercise which is an excellent hands on experience for amateur radio operators who coordinated runner location and safety from various check stations along the route.