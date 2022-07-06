The June 27 Franklin County Commissioner meeting began with a review of the 2023 court budget. Of specific concern was how to fill the need for drug testing on a permanent basis. The importance of retaining employees was also discussed. Judge Hunn, Judge Naftz and Kerry Hong were present and Judge Brown attended by video conference.
Commissioner Boyd Burbank recused himself from the discussion on renewing the IT Specialists contract with TJ Burbank. Both Camille Larsen and Vic Pearson highly recommended renewal based on the excellent service rendered to date. The contract was approved and Commissioner Bowles thanked TJ for everything he has done.
Weston Creek Water, represented by Greg Bingham and Paul Campbell, expressed their concern about subdivision approval when the developers have not taken the necessary steps to ensure the water company’s right of way and access are protected. They emphasized that they would move to protect their water rights if necessary. The commissioners assured them that the code requires a written agreement between the developer and the water company in order to be approved, but noted that once the developer complies with county codes their subdivision cannot legally be denied by the county.
Len Nielson updated the commissioners on some of the upgrades at the theatre and their intention to purchase an ice machine and cameras for recording live productions as part of that. He stated a generous donation was given to the theatre by Scott Beckstead to help them comply with ADA requirements. The commissioners then renewed the lease for the theatre. They feel the benefits and opportunities the theatre provides to the community are well worth it.
Susan Cronquist, the supervisor of adult protection services, asked for support for the World Elder Abuse Proclamation to raise awareness of elder and vulnerable adult abuse. The commissioners voted in favor of supporting the proclamation.
The commissioners opened the Board of Equalization and thanked Doug Wallis, who presented a summary of the parcels that had changed and a brief comment about why they had changed.
The BOE was closed and the regular commissioner meeting resumed.
Brennen Campbell was there to notify the commissioners that the LLC he was there to represent is selling 60 acres around an unused gravel pit in Weston owned by the county. The buyer is interested in buying the gravel pit as well. The commissioners will check into it but made no decision at that time.
Shauna Geddes presented the Burton Class I Permit and Willis Class I Permit to the commissioners and both were approved. The Burton permit is for three lots on highway 34. The Willis permit was previously denied due to access issues to Maple Creek Road, which were resolved making it now in compliance.
The Computer Arts Software Agreement was approved as was the opioid settlement money. The money must be used in very specific ways and returned if unused.