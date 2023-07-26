Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The July 10 Franklin County Commissioner meeting began with the usual update on the courthouse remodel/addition by Randy Henrie.

The quonset has been removed and the sewer and water lines put in. The elevator has been completed but needs some final adjustments once the flooring is finished. The next interior job is flooring and trim then bases for the counter. Outside, the drain boxes which will flow into the storm drains are next in line.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.