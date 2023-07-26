The July 10 Franklin County Commissioner meeting began with the usual update on the courthouse remodel/addition by Randy Henrie.
The quonset has been removed and the sewer and water lines put in. The elevator has been completed but needs some final adjustments once the flooring is finished. The next interior job is flooring and trim then bases for the counter. Outside, the drain boxes which will flow into the storm drains are next in line.
Janet Kimpton discovered that there are two parcels with the exact same address, one in Preston and one in Weston. This made an error in the property taxes which needed to be addressed. Kimpton asked that parcel RP03378.01 taxes be paid by the county since the money was received, but went to the wrong place.
Brad Wall asked that the county match the city in waiving the county portion of the Lions Club building permit for a storage shed on the rodeo grounds which was granted.
A Board of Equalization meeting was called and parcel RP02840.02 — Robert and Patsy Shipley Living Trust, was discussed. Chris Barton remeasured and amended the condition of the property and recommended the home be revalued at a lower rate based on his findings.
Parcel RP02957.01 — April Mortensen c/o Ashley Mortensen, was also discussed. The property is not buildable and so Barton recommended the property tax be adjusted lower to reflect that.
Parcel RP05285.00 — A. Lynn and Leanne Sant, was next and was found to be valued much high than others in the area. Barton recommended the value be lowered to match other similar properties.
The commissioner meeting was reconvened and the commissioners approved Barton’s recommendations.
Lance Geddes and Troy Moser presented the 2023 asphalt bids and the Legrand Johnson bid was accepted.
Airport Award Letters for Planning and Developments Services were awarded to T-O Engineers who are already contracted to do maintenance work at the airport.
The annual Memorandum of Agreement for CBAS Program and SUDS Program which is used for services for juveniles when needed, was approved.
Due to a lawsuit by Lumen Tech against the State Tax Commission, each county must refund a portion of the money Lumen Tech was awarded. The commissioners approved payment, though they felt the state should be the ones liable and not the counties.
A real property purchase to buy a house and 60 foot right of way for 150,000 was approved 2-1 with Commissioner Boyd Burbank dissenting.
At 7 p.m. a public hearing was held concerning an increase of 10% for solid waste fees and implementing a new administrative fee for title motor vehicle registration. There was no public input for or against the proposals.
