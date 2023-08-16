rifle range vandalism

A chair damaged by gunfire was among the recent acts of vandalism that have prompted officials to close the Franklin County Rifle Range until further notice.

 Courtesy Photo/Franklin County

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Franklin County Rifle Range is once again closed because of vandalism, which has been an ongoing problem at the county-operated facility in recent years.

At the Franklin County Commissioner meeting on Aug. 7, Commissioner Boyd Burbank outlined the most recent violations that have prompted officials to close the popular shooting range until further notice.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.