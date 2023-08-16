The Franklin County Rifle Range is once again closed because of vandalism, which has been an ongoing problem at the county-operated facility in recent years.
At the Franklin County Commissioner meeting on Aug. 7, Commissioner Boyd Burbank outlined the most recent violations that have prompted officials to close the popular shooting range until further notice.
“Approximately 60 days ago a pipe bomb was found at the rifle range,” Burbank said. “30 days ago someone shot the posts off at ground level at the pistol range,” Burbank said. “On Aug. 3, someone shot up a metal chair on the rifle range side. Both gun ranges have been abused for several months, with individuals shooting pistols and .22 caliber ammo on the rifle range side. Thousands of rounds have been picked up when there is very clear signage posted.”
The range was closed for several weeks during the spring of 2022 due to similar acts of vandalism. The county offered a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, but no suspects were found.
For questions, concerns or information regarding these events, contact Burbank at (208) 244-0639.
In other county commission news, lighting is being discussed for the courthouse remodel/addition as well as blinds, desks and rugs. The rest of the tile should arrive at the end of August and take a week to complete once it is here. The historical society is planning to bring in some pictures of Franklin County and decide which ones to use and where to hang them.
Gerald Cole came before the commissioners to discuss fence damage due to the heavy snowfall and snow removal during the winter. Because the fence is within the county’s right of way he requested the county reimburse him for repairs. The commissioners will review the statute before responding to his request.
Idaho Public Safety Communications Grant Fee Fund Application was approved to be signed. The grant pays for the 911 maintenance.
Friday, August 18, at 3 p.m., the commissioners will be at the County Fair dishing up Ice Cream. Don’t forget to stop by and have a bowl.
