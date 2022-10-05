Much of the Sep. 26 Franklin County Commissioner meeting was divided between questions from Fish and Game officer Kyle Christensen concerning roads and a presentation by Aleata Brown, Rocky Mountain Power (PacificCorp) preconstruction project manager, about the Gateway West Project.
Christensen came before the commissioners to ask about roads in the county’s online maps. More specifically, who owns those roads, and do they provide public access to Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land through private land? Research so far has been mostly inconclusive and no additional information was available to the commissioners to answer those questions. The commissioners will make some inquiries to find out more.
The Gateway West Project is a 1,000-mile, high-voltage transmission line from Wyoming to Idaho permitted through BLM in 2019 and will pass through part of Franklin County to the substation near Downey/Flags West.
Brandon Hymas was granted a Class I permit for Treasureton Estates three lots located at 1600 East 9000 North. Heidi Keller was also approved for a Class I permit in the Riverdale area near 4400 N.
Designated polling places for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which are all the same as the previous election, were approved as was the Certificate of County Levies L1 and the Agreement for Pathology Services annual contract.
A County $25,000 Donation to the Fair Building Fund for the pig barn, Resolution #2022-09-26, was approved.
Due to a holiday, the next County Commissioner meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11.
