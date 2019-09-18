Preston City Mayor Mark Beckstead and City Economic Development Manager Shawn Oliverson described a proposed park development at the Sept. 9, Franklin County Commission meeting.
Oliverson has proposed that the county join the city in the development a 20-acre vacant lot on the east side of HWY 91 as it leaves the city's limits, into a park with walking paths and a soccer field. The land in question, an area once used as a gravel pit and it’s adjoining property, is owned by Preston City. The plan enlists the county road crew in clearing brush and grading the area to develop walking paths in concert with Preston City's Public Works crews.
The commissioners asked if there was culinary water available to be used for water fountains and toilets. Mayor Beckstead as well as Oliverson stated that there was a water line and electricity available. The degree of cooperation and good will between the two entities will benefit all citizens of the city and county. As the site develops, a large flat area would be developed into soccer fields. The commissioners were very supportive of the proposal.
Oliverson then addressed plans for two large public restrooms immediately adjacent to the rodeo arena. These plans also require the city and county to cooperate and dedicate land and resources to the project. The restrooms will be built under the direction of county building inspector Randy Henrie. The project requires no public funds, and is being financed through private donations.
The final portion of Beckstead and Oliverson’s proposal was a discussion of possible short-term tax breaks and building fee waivers for potential hotel development in Preston. The city has received the latest set of financial data including the return on investment figures for a future hotel. Once again, the county commissioners were supportive of the notion of building a modern hotel in the city. The commissioners' support will be revisited as an action item at the next county commissioners meeting.
Lisa Duskin-Goede summarized the efforts of the Bear River Heritage Area to attain national designation. The effort and how it will affect Franklin County heritage sites, businesses and areas will be discussed in detail on Monday, Sept. 16, from 11-1, at the Larsen-Sant Library. The public is encouraged to attend in order to learn how the designation could benefit the community.
Routine county business was covered and then the commission granted a Retail Alcoholic Beverage Licenses’ to Last Chance #8, #9, #10, opened by Bajarangi Beststop Inc. The company recently purchased the gas station/convenience properties from Kelly Spackman.