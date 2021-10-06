The livestock barns at the Franklin County Fair Grounds have been demolished to make room for the remaining sections of the new rodeo arena.
Rodeo chairman, Kris Beckstead, says the new arena should be completed in November. The construction company that will erect the bleachers would be in Preston Oct. 4, she said.
Work on the new barns will start in the spring, said Franklin County Commissioner Robert Swainston. The county has a master plan that will eventually replace all the current livestock buildings, said county building inspector, Randy Henrie.
Materials for a 60’X100’X12’ open steel building has been ordered to be set up on the west side of the county’s indoor arena at the fairgrounds by steel building contractor, Steve Jorgensen. The building will cost $60,000. Jorgensen has also erected steel buildings for the county at the landfill and the road departments.
Advertisement
Panels will be used inside the shelter to divide it up for livestock. A cement floor will be poured where hogs will be housed, and a wash bay constructed for them, as well, Henrie said.
The new design will allow multiple uses of the building, and eventually, two more buildings like it will be constructed. “The master plan” will get rid of “tight areas and bottlenecks,” he said.
“The rodeo is contributing some of the monies needed to rebuild,” said Beckstead. Other funds are coming from the county’s building budget, the fair’s building budget and the livestock committee, said Swainston.