The Franklin County Commissioners met July 27 and the first item on the agenda was the road sweeper discussed in the previous meeting. The road and bridge department will be obtaining a loan to purchase the sweeper.
Riley Reynolds’ Class 2 subdivision was approved along with the proposed Class 1 subdivisions of Josh Taylor and Hymas Properties LLC.
Sheriff Fryar presented his concerns about the limited visibility at the intersection of 800 South 1600 East. After discussing his concerns and the options, the commissioners agreed to install another stop sign or have the intersection become a 3-way stop.
The commissioners decided to donate the county star at the site of the first Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Idaho.
The monument will be surrounded by 44 gold stars, one for each of Idaho’s counties. The purpose of the monument is “to honor and remember the fallen and their families, who bear the loss of a loved one in military service to our nation and the preservation of our freedom,” states the project’s website. The Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument committee is working with the Hershel “Woody”Williams Medal of Honor Foundation to bring a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to the State of Idaho. The monument will be located in Pocatello, a permanent tribute to brave service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation, and a witness to the loss borne by the loved ones they left behind.
Maple Creek Road improvements were discussed and what needs to be completed prior to acceptance by the commissioners.
Preston Mayor Dan Keller and Shawn Oliverson met with the Commissioners to discuss the property around the airport and the FAA requirements and updating the ALP (airport layout plan).
It was decided that the Courthouse Remodel Bond will not be on the November General Election. It will wait until the May 2021 election.
All bills were approved for payment and the minutes were approved.