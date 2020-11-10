At the Franklin County Commissioner meeting on Oct. 26, Peter Evans, a resident of Salt Lake City who built a second home in Banida, requested a stop sign at 7200 North and 2600 West to slow down traffic.
The commissioners instead directed Road and Bridge Department Supervisor, Troy Moser, to set up the equipment to determine the peak times of the traffic in that area so the Sheriff can have an officer out during those times.
Moser updated the commissioners on the progress of the East Oneida Project. Work has resumed but if the ground starts to move again it will delay the project once more.
The Direct Communications fiber optics line is progressing and the County has someone observing the work to make sure the cable is being buried at the appropriate depth.
The Commissioners signed the Mini-Cassia Juvenile Detention Center Agreement which is signed annually for housing of male and female juveniles.
Sandra Theon, Guardianship and Conservatorship Monitoring Coordinator for Sixth District presented a proposal to the Commissioners to combine with Bear Lake, Oneida, and Caribou counties to create a Four-County Board of Guardians. It is a board of local people that help with those, who have no family and are being taken advantage of. They provide assistance to protect their rights. The Commissioners are in favor of this proposal.
Retail Alcoholic Beverage Licenses were approved for Stokes, Preston Golf and Country Club, Ransom’s Country Store, and the Bajarangi Beststop Inc. Last Chance #8, #9, and #10.
The Commissioners signed an agreement from Rocky Power Power Wattsmart program to finish updating the lights to LED in the county buildings which is projected to save the county $1347 annually.
A resolution was passed to adjust the 2020 Fiscal Budgets for unanticipated revenue and expenditures such as when the roof needed to be replaced on the Courthouse.
They also passed a resolution to destroy financial records from 2010.
Bruce Olenick, Department of Environmental Quality met with the Commissioners to update them on DEQ and how they are trying to develop “helps” for Planning and Zoning Committees to give them more knowledge and assist the planners with groundwater issues. He stressed the need to protect the groundwater.
The Commissioners also attended the testing of the election counting equipment.