Randy Henrie updated the Franklin County Commissioners on the progress of the courthouse remodel during their commission meet on Oct. 12. Henrie said he received final approval of the plans for the sally port and generator.
Footings have been poured for the sally port and a retaining wall has been poured for the generator which has been ordered. Forms will be set next week for the sally port and Preston Fab has received the steel for the roof. Heating in the courthouse has been resolved. Henrie is currently working with the engineer on final plans for the Courthouse addition, which he wants approved by the engineer before Christmas. This will allow enough time for the bid process, so work can begin in April.
Four ladies of the fair board, Kathy Winward, Dixie Kendall Lynne Johnson, and Cara Nielson came before the commissioners to discuss some of the issues they had with the buildings housing displays during the heavy rain this year at the fair. They noted that leaks in the roof were not just a nuisance but had the potential to cause irreparable damage to displays and display cases, particularly quilts, causing some entrants to remove their displays and express reservations about entering in the future. Having family members who quilt and knowing the time and effort put in, the commissioners were saddened by the report. Though replacing the buildings or the roofs is not within the short term budget, they shared the long term plan to replace the buildings and agreed to seal them to stop the leaks before the next fair.
The commissioners also thanked the women for all they do behind the scenes to make the fair a success. The women noted that despite the rain there was a good turn out and there were many favorable comments about the new restrooms and blacktop.
The Bear Groves #3 class 2 subdivision in Fairview behind the Brady Bobka’s cabinet shop on 3200 South was approved for Brian Allen of Allen Land Surveying. Though a past agreement that there would be no further development was rumored, no legal contract or agreement was presented to the commissioners or the County Planning and Zoning Commission. The irrigation company, Bear Groves Water Users, is being re-constructed.
Michael Keith, financial advisor from Piper/Sandler, presented the paying agent bids from U.S. Bank and Zions Bank and the commissioners agreed upon US Bank as the paying agent for the courthouse bond. Keith described the bonding process for the courthouse remodel. Janet Kimpton was also in attendance.
A public hearing commenced at 11 a.m. concerning a proposed increase in fairground storage fees. The current fee is $6 per linear foot and the proposed fee was to increase that to $50 per month.
Comments were invited from the four people in attendance Deann Newbold, Larry Hansen, Lana Jenkins, and Chuck Chesney. Hansen stated he came to listen and has been using the storage for over 30 years. Newbold who has been using the storage for 20 years agreed an increase was reasonable but felt the proposed amount was extreme.
The commissioners explained the reasons behind the increase and discussed the rates for similar storage options. Lana Jenkins who is the over maintenance of the Fairgrounds and buildings and supervises the storage said the rental period runs from Oct. 1 to May 1, and things in storage cannot logistically be removed early without removing everything in front of them. Newbold suggested the terminology be changed from per month to a flat rate of $300 for the year. Commissioner Burbank expressed his appreciation to those taking the time to attend and comment on the two-month conversation.
The commissioners approved raising the fairground storage fees to $350 per unit for seven months.
Len Nelson of the Theater Arts Council presented bids from Old Hickory Sheds, in Preston, for $8,620.25 and Top Shed, Logan, Utah for $8,656, for a portable storage shed to be placed at the back of the theater. Currently, the only storage is located in the basement of the theater. Nelson has talked to Preston City and the funeral home next door concerning the placement of the shed. The commissioners approved the bid with Old Hickory. The revised Memorandum of Understanding for repairs and renovations to the theatre with an unnamed party was also approved for signing contingent, upon the other party signing.
The Agreement for Public Defender Indigent was tabled and moved to executive session for further consideration.
The clerk’s office presented a request to replace the current failing copier in the office with a color copier for a minimal increase in cost which was approved.
The commissioners then approved Retail Alcoholic Beverage Licenses for Stokes Thriftway; Tattle’s Bar and Grill; Last Chance #8, #9, and #10; Maverick; Latienda, and Ransom’s Country Store.
The Juneteenth Federal Holiday for 2022 was discussed but tabled until after the Four-County Commissioner meeting on Oct. 13.
A phone call with Idaho Transportation representative Jamie Lee focused on the ownership status of a piece of property near the Bear River Massacre site and one in Riverdale near the turn to highway 36. Both parties will research their side and then schedule another meeting.