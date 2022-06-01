The Franklin County Commissioners’ meeting on May 23 consisted mainly of discussion of the 2023 fiscal year budgets for various departments as the department heads submitted their requests.
Most of those requests had minimal changes from the previous fiscal year but rising costs are making an impact, particularly for the road and bridge department, which is the most affected by rising fuel costs.
All of the department heads praised their employees and do not want to lose them due to noncompetitive wages.
Shauna Geddes was confirmed as a planning and zoning administrator. The Ken Early multi-family dwelling Class II, Rocky Peak Class I and North Clover Estates Class II permits were all approved.
County attorney Vic Pearson announced that negotiations with Scott and Kris Beckstead concerning the purchase of a parcel of land near the courthouse expansion owned by the Becksteads had concluded. Pearson publicly thanked Scott and Kris Beckstead for their generous decision to quit claim the deed to the county at no cost, noting that the Becksteads felt it was in the best interests of the community, the citizens and the county to do so. Commissioner Burbank also expressed his appreciation to the Becksteads for their generous donation to the county.
The courthouse addition is moving along and Randy Henrie expects the footings to be in place around the first of June. A large trial is coming up and work will be suspended to accommodate it as it will be held in the courthouse rather than the city building. Burbank also thanked Mayor Keller again for allowing the use of the city building for other trials during construction.
Troy Moser brought forward some concerns about the June 25 expiration date of the Maple Creek Ranches letter of credit. It was agreed to prepare for calling the credit due if an extension was not applied for. Moser and Nick Coats also discussed the current landfill and roll-off fees, and how much to raise them to keep ahead of rising costs. A public hearing would be needed to raise those fees more than 5%.
Both Commissioner Burbank and Commissioner Bowles praised landfill employees for their skills and service.
The ballots for the recent election were canvassed, and it was decided that a code enforcement employee was not needed at this time.
The cannery is looking to buy more #10 cans and plans to increase the user fee per household by $5, to $15 a day. A public hearing concerning the increase will be held in August.
A cost-of-living wage increase and how it might be applied was discussed for all employees.