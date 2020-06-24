The Franklin County Historical Society is sponsoring a Kids' Summer Passport program for county children. It is hoped that participants will become acquainted with a few of the many places in Franklin County that have historical significance, and then have some fun while doing it. When the “I'm bored” statement is heard, that would be a perfect time for a visit to one of the locations.
To participate, parents may pick-up instruction booklets at the Larsen-Sant Library. It features several local sites. Completed books can be returned to the library for a prize.