If talking about her attempt at suicide can help even one person avoid that path, it’s worth it, said Becky, of Preston. Her husband agrees.
Becky, 54, is still recovering from that dark day two years ago. Six months ago, she would have never shared her feelings publicly about depression, chronic pain and the despair that led her to consider death. But if what she has learned can help someone else, she’s ready to share, she said.
Becky’s story started over two decades ago. She and her husband loved horseback riding. “We liked to go visit God horseback riding,” she said. But a colt that wanted to be with its mother went through an electric fence, dragging the live wire along. When the pulse connected to the horse Becky was on, it threw her. Becky's sacrum and pelvis broke.
For 18 years she sought relief: pain medicine, both physical and mental therapy … but the pain remained.
“It is so amazing how it can affect everything. For example, it puts your body off balance. I can't sit anywhere hard,” she said. The pain can be sharp, but more often it is dull. The problem is that the pain is constant.”
“Chronic pain - it eats at you,” she said, and it was taking control of her life. “To me, it feels like the dog wagging the tail. It controls me, not me controlling it,” she said. “I felt like it had taken my life away. I couldn't be the best parent, or grandparent and spouse I could be.” She was too young to be feeling that way, she said.
It was a lonely battle, too. Although everyone knew she was in pain, no one else was feeling it, or the depression brought along with it.
And although her husband felt for Becky and was happy to help her with things she couldn’t do, he looked at the situation from his own perspective - how he dealt with challenges. “Sometimes I just thought, ‘Get off the couch and get out. It gives you a new perspective,’” he said.
“I did think, ‘Come on, deal with it!’ I absolutely did. I didn’t understand. I’d just get pissed and think ‘Come on, get over it.’ That was the unsympathetic part of me.” (Actually, it was the uninformed part of him, because her husband has learned. He now knows better.)
Then Becky’s mother passed away four years ago. For Becky, the pain, the frustration, and resulting depression finally came to a head.
“I felt I was in pain ALL the time. I felt like I was holding my husband back. I felt like I was a burden,” said Becky. “Something had to give … I just couldn't do it anymore.”
She carefully planned things so she would be alone and could proceed with her plan to end her life. “That was my only way out at the time,” she said, and she proceeded.
Becky was lucky, she can now say. Her attempt was thwarted.
At the time, that made her mad. Really mad, and her feelings didn’t change until “after I opened up to my husband,” she said. Eventually, she felt that if she would just go to therapy, she would be fine.”
Her husband would say it woke him up to what Becky was dealing with. Doctors were in the process of committing her to a mental hospital when her husband put his foot down and his whole soul into helping his wife.
“It was pretty devastating for her, for me, for the kids, to deal with that. You don’t want that devastation to happen again, so you want to figure out what to do to not have that happen again,” he said. He and Becky came up with a plan to help her heal. That included him attending all of her psychiatric and therapy appointments. And although it took time for them to figure it out, it meant a new relationship between the pair; he had to listen, and she had to talk.
“I'm very honest how I feel, now, with my husband, and he listens,” said Becky.
Although he knew the root cause of Becky’s despair was pain, it was through those appointments that he learned “how depression affects people and how fragile it makes the mind,” he said.
It was then that he learned she felt she was holding him and their two children back. It was then that he learned she made her decision to die when she had heard her therapist say she couldn’t do anything more to help.
“We had had those discussions, but the depression had set in so bad, that regardless of what anybody said, it didn’t help those feelings she was having.”
Those perceptions were Becky’s reality … but they weren’t real.
“I never felt held back,” her husband said. And a discussion with that therapist revealed that she had never given up on helping. Becky had misinterpreted whatever it was she heard the therapist say.
Becky was deeply worried about telling anyone the truth of what went on in her head, the things she considered, “because I was afraid (they) were going to commit me.” Her husband and her therapist promised not to, but, in return, she had to promise to be totally honest.
“Apparently it wasn't all peaches and cream when I felt nobody understood. I was so remorseful. I was remorseful about what I could have left my husband in. To commit suicide is so selfish. It really is,” Becky said.
So for the last two years, Becky and her husband practiced this new reality. Both were overwhelmed - Becky with pain and depression, him with trying to maintain a job and be a father when so much learning was now required to help Becky.
He is extremely thankful for a supportive boss, who called regularly to know how the whole family was faring.
“The ugly side to depression, from the way I see it, is that it never goes away. It is something that she’ll deal with the rest of her life. You can manage it, but it never goes away,” he said. “People who don’t deal with it think depression can be fixed.”
Becky has become frank about her feelings. Her husband has learned how to support someone whose problem he can’t fix.
“Her trust has grown, and my tolerance has, too,” he said. When Becky has a bad day, she acknowledges it and lets her husband know. “In my mind, the best way to deal with a bad day is to talk about it. From my side, you’ve got to be willing to talk about it. If suicide is coming back into the discussion, you can’t be putting your head in the sand or you’ll be back where you were before,” he said.
Then one year ago, Feb. 2020, the Hobsons were forced to honor those promises on a new level and to put all that practice on the line. Becky broke her back.
“I went to shovel. I heard a pop, then pain go up and down my back. I didn't go to the doctor for a week. I always think I know better. I told my husband I'll just let the swelling go down.
When she could stand it no longer, they went to the doctor who identified the cause of the break as osteoporosis.
Four months later, she fell in the bathroom, fracturing her hip.
“It increased the pain in my pelvic area, makes my pubic bone on one side hurt really bad. The pain also goes down my leg,” she said. “The first injury broke things on left side. These have broken things on right side.”
“She never gets away from the pain or thinking of the pain. Which in her case is a contributing factor in the depression,” said her husband.
So physically, Becky is in a much worse place than she was a year ago. But mentally, “…it is just bouncing off me. Like, I handled this like a champ. I still feel better than I did when I tried to take my life,” she said.
“Life is actually more painful now, but I have no desire to try (suicide). I don't feel like a burden even though my husband waits on me. I need more help now than I did before. I think we have more of an understanding of each other,” she said.
What changed? “My mental health,” said Becky. “I have a good team. I have a psychiatrist and I have a therapist. I think it takes a village to keep people healthy. I talk to my husband. I talk to my therapist.”
They, family and friends give her the strength stay positive, she said.