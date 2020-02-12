Long-time sweethearts, Bill and Deone Auger, will celebrate their 77th Valentines Day as husband and wife this year. Bill will buy salmon-colored roses for Deone, because she said she liked that color once. Deone will fix Bill something nice to eat and take care of him — part of the secret to their long and happy marriage.
“That goes a long ways,” said Bill.
“We just belong to each other. It’s been a good life,” said Deone. They were married in Paris, Idaho on Feb. 13, 1943. Bill had already been drafted so he left a week later to serve in the U.S. Navy as an electrician and gyro compass technician during World War II. While he was gone, Deone worked at the Preston Citizen.
This year the Augers will celebrate their anniversary with their family. Their five children have given them 19 grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, 71 great-grand children and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
The little home on the west side of Preston in which they raised their children will be bursting at the seams, as descendants who can make it will bring in dinner for the event, they said.
“I think its wonderful. I’ve done it enough times,” chuckled Deone.
“It’s like the plaque our oldest son gave us — ‘All because two people fell in love,’” she laughed.