To the editor,
There is no doubt that COVID-19 has impacted all of us. Casualties have been experienced because of COVID-19. Our community is so very appreciative of health professionals that have fearlessly worked to save lives and safeguard the health of county residents. Additionally, individuals in education, food services, the clergy, and retail have worked tirelessly to adapt to the new normal of our Covid infiltrated lives.
All have been diligently tracking active cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and a number of other items specifically related to COVID-19. These statistics are easily quantifiable and are being monitored by health professionals for a myriad of reasons. The analysis of these numbers has influenced public policy and generally led to restrictions. Often these restrictions have unintended consequences which are negative in nature. I am certainly not saying some restrictions are not warranted. I am fully aware of the possible consequences resulting from hospitals filled beyond capacity, loss of close friends or family members, scarcity of healthcare workers, etc. However, the severe disruptions in day to day activities have other consequences that are not being addressed but need to be given a voice.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 2 in 5 citizens of the United States have been suffering with mental or behavioral health issues associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. (See https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6932a1.htm)
This includes but is not limited to: anxiety, depression, higher amounts of substance use, and suicidal thoughts. Who is to say that someone suffering from mental or behavioral health issues caused by the new Covid culture is of any less importance than someone who has been hospitalized because of COVID-19?
Additionally, what about other consequences that are harder to quantify? For example, consider the minimization of student-teacher relationships, extracurricular activities, social interaction, lack of educational achievement, etc. All of these are stymied when activities are restricted due to COVID-19 restrictions. This doesn’t begin to address the stress put on parents when school has been canceled. This is a top concern of school officials. A recent district survey indicates nearly 40% of homes have both parents working full time outside the home. We haven’t even mentioned increased loneliness, excessive financial expenditures, increased dependency, rise in domestic violence, and permanent reliance on technology instead of tangible human interactions, and the list goes on.
In summary, the course we take to cure this virus shouldn’t be worse than the actual disease. Any significant restrictions made modifying or suspending normal day-to-day operations must be duly considered by all stakeholders related to COVID-19. We need to take extra precautions to increase unity in our decision, especially where negative implications are likely going to be manifested. We should be thankful we have been blessed to live in Franklin County. Let's proceed cautiously, armed with optimism.
Spencer Barzee
Clifton