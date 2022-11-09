Support Local Journalism

Work on the courthouse addition/remodel is moving along and Randy Henrie reported in the Oct. 24 Franklin County Commissioner meeting that installing the roof before winter sets in would help weatherproof what has already been constructed. All additional materials and equipment would then be brought in through the windows. Minor changes in the layout of the clerk’s office are also being considered to more efficiently use available space.

The Parker Haviland Class I permit was approved for two lots. The property will need a well as it is outside the Fairview water district.


