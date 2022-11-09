Work on the courthouse addition/remodel is moving along and Randy Henrie reported in the Oct. 24 Franklin County Commissioner meeting that installing the roof before winter sets in would help weatherproof what has already been constructed. All additional materials and equipment would then be brought in through the windows. Minor changes in the layout of the clerk’s office are also being considered to more efficiently use available space.
The Parker Haviland Class I permit was approved for two lots. The property will need a well as it is outside the Fairview water district.
Troy Moser came before the commissioners to discuss the new road standards he is working on. Some of the items mentioned were circle driveways and driveway spacing. A transportation plan to identify the roadways, such as which are major collectors, is needed and Moser has put in for a grant to get one. He is hoping to get the road standards document finished up and ready for public hearing soon.
Moser also spoke about the landfill which required an update to the operation manual.
The Samera Health Dental and Vision plan was reviewed by Vic Pearson before being approved.
Moreton and Company Service and Compensation Disclosures was approved as well as retail alcoholic beverage licenses for Wellcome Mart and Maverik.
