The Franklin County Commissioners met on Jan. 23 and received an update on the courthouse remodel/addition which is moving along mostly on schedule. The windows were being installed that day which will make working on the interior a little easier and warmer.
Michelle McNeely, President of the POA for property owners in the Cub River Ranches area attended the meeting along with some of the residents of the area to discuss Nash Road and Ranch Loop Road. Everyone agrees that there is a safety issue, especially this time of year. Signage was discussed to help with awareness of the dangerous conditions but at the end of the day improvements to the road need to be made. It was agreed that Troy Moser and Lance Geddes of Road and Bridge would access the roads and discuss the available options with the POA but little can be done until after the snow melts.
The commissioners agreed to a plan presented by Moser to add a shared full time employee to the payroll. The main job would be working with Stuart Burbank in Abatement but work in Road and Bridge, Weed Control and Landfill will also be part of the job whenever not needed for Abatement. Each of the departments will contribute a portion of the wages.
Shauna Geddes presented the Chris and Scott White Class I subdivision on 7200 West for approval as well as the Samuel and Jocelyn Smith Class I on 4200 West, the North Side of Twin Lakes. The White permit was approved and the Smith permit tabled pending more information.
Designate Polling Places for the March 14, 2023 Election which is the school levies were approved.
