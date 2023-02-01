Support Local Journalism

The Franklin County Commissioners met on Jan. 23 and received an update on the courthouse remodel/addition which is moving along mostly on schedule. The windows were being installed that day which will make working on the interior a little easier and warmer.

Michelle McNeely, President of the POA for property owners in the Cub River Ranches area attended the meeting along with some of the residents of the area to discuss Nash Road and Ranch Loop Road. Everyone agrees that there is a safety issue, especially this time of year. Signage was discussed to help with awareness of the dangerous conditions but at the end of the day improvements to the road need to be made. It was agreed that Troy Moser and Lance Geddes of Road and Bridge would access the roads and discuss the available options with the POA but little can be done until after the snow melts.


