Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is asking the community for donations of surgical or N95 masks, medical grade gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant (spray or wipes) for first responders and health care workers in southeast Idaho.
Area responders are having a difficult time obtaining these much needed supplies to protect our community due to the shortage nationwide In Franklin County, donations can be delivered to 42 West 1st South, Preston. The office can be reached at 208.852.0478.
"Please call when you arrive; our staff will assist you. If you are unable to deliver these items, please call our hotline number at 208.234.5875 and we can make arrangements to pick-up the supplies," state health department officials.
For more information about COVID-19, call the health department's COVID-10 hotline at 208.234.5875 or visit siphidaho.org.