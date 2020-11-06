Despite rising numbers of COVID-19 being reported across the nation, those in Franklin County have dropped.
To date, the highest number of active cases of the coronavirus in the county on any given day was 91. That was on Oct. 13. The numbers dropped to 77 by Oct. 15, but then raised again to 89 on Oct. 24. Since that day the active cases dropped daily, except for two days, to 51 on Nov. 4. On Nov. 5, they raised again, by seven cases. As of Nov. 5, the county has had a total of 418 cases reported, 340 of which were confirmed. Thirteen of those cases were hospitalized and two deaths attributed to the COVID-19.
People under the age of 18 accounted for 84 cases, between the ages of 19 and 49 for 187 cases, and those over the age of 50 for 147 cases. Sixteen healthcare workers had tested positive for the virus.