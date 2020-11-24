It took a while for the pandemic to affect much of Franklin County but last weekend, local cases of the virus surged locally.
Since Oct. 1, the number of cases gradually grew from 38 to as high as 91 on Oct. 13. They stayed above 75 for two weeks, then began dropping until Nov. 9, when they were at 42. Five days later the county was back in the 90s, but on Nov. 17 they surpassed 100 and got up to 142 by Nov. 21, when the number of cases jumped by 27 new cases (24 confirmed).
The number of new cases dropped into single digits on Nov. 22 and 23, but on Nov. 24, they jumped by 38 (22 confirmed), for a total of 139 active cases in Franklin County. Of the 656 total cases (confirmed and probable) 517 have recovered, 15 have been hospitalized and two are currently hospitalized. Four have perished.
For more details see siphidaho.org.