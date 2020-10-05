The coronavirus has claimed its first life in Franklin County, states the Southeast Idaho Public Health office. A man in his 80s passed away Monday, Oct. 5, from the disease. To respect his family’s privacy, SIPH offered no additional details.
SIPH reports that 32 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Franklin County since Sept. 28. The percentage of local tests resulting in positive results reached a high of 50 percent on Sept. 7. The most recent results available were 20 percent positive on Sept. 25.
As of Oct. 5, Preston High School currently reports two active cases and 10 historical cases. Preston Junior high reports one active case and five historical cases. There has been one historical case at Oakwood Elementary.
West Side School District reports one current case. It is the district’s only case historically, said superintendent Spencer Barzee.