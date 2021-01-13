The number of active COVID-19 cases in Franklin County is 53, states data from the Southeastern Idaho Public Heath Department from Jan 11. Those numbers have climbed from a recent low of 23 active cases on Dec. 29.
To date 18 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, and 11 have died, since it was identified a year ago. No one is currently hospitalized due to the virus. To date, there have been 988 confirmed cases, and 935 recoveries. Most of them have been female (538) than male (450), and most of the cases were contracted through contact with someone who developed the virus (195) or community spread (163).
The first case was identified in Franklin County in June. The first local death was reported in October.