Franklin County had no new cases of COVID-19 over the Nov. 5-6 weekend, according to a report released by the Southeast Idaho Public Health Department. The cases have steadily been dropping since Nov. 24.
As of Monday, Dec. 7, Franklin County had 76 active cases of the coronavirus, two people were hospitalized due to the pandemic and seven have perished from it. To date, there have been 763 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, 586 of which were confirmed. Franklin County, like the rest of the southeastern Idaho, is still considered to be in the high category for risk of transmission.